Brencick, Elizabeth Ann Elizabeth Ann Brencick (nee Bindbeutel). Beth passed away peacefully April 24, 2019 leaving her grieving husband Bill, her extended families, and a wide circle of dear friends. Beth spent thirty years in over half a dozen countries with her husband of forty four years in the U.S. Foreign Service. She filled a variety of professional positions during their assignments always demonstrating her competence, energy, and dedication to service. Beth returned to her native St. Louis in 2014 to the great joy of her family and friends. Her warmth, legendary hospitality and open heart endeared her to all who knew her especially the children she loved to be with. She was an accomplished cook who delighted in and mastered the cuisines of many cultures. Beth?s keen sense of style and sharp intelligence delighted everyone who came in contact with her. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Beth had a lifelong interest in alleviating poverty and helping developing countries. She asked that in lieu of flowers or other tributes that contributions be made in her name to or The International Institute of St. Louis, which provides aid to refugees. Services: A celebration of Beth's life will held in St. Louis and the date, time and place will be announced.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019