Kutilek, Elizabeth Ann "Betty"
(nee Walter) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Kutilek for 52 years; dearest mother of Eric (Lori) and the late Christopher Kutilek; devoted Grammy of Sara and Ian Kutilek; dear sister of Edward Walter, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to all.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, December 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Arnold, 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Chris Kutilek Memorial Award, St. Pius X High School, 1030 St. Pius Drive, Festus, MO 63028 or The Chris Kutilek Scholarship, Maryville University. Visitation at KUTIS SO. CO. Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019