Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kutilek

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kutilek Obituary

Kutilek, Elizabeth Ann "Betty"

(nee Walter) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Kutilek for 52 years; dearest mother of Eric (Lori) and the late Christopher Kutilek; devoted Grammy of Sara and Ian Kutilek; dear sister of Edward Walter, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to all.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, December 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Arnold, 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Chris Kutilek Memorial Award, St. Pius X High School, 1030 St. Pius Drive, Festus, MO 63028 or The Chris Kutilek Scholarship, Maryville University. Visitation at KUTIS SO. CO. Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
