Locklar, Elizabeth Ann Elizabeth Ann Locklar of St. Charles, MO died Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. The former Elizabeth Ann Schroder was born May 13, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Pauline Schroder. Liz graduated from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing. She had a long and successful career at St. Louis County Hospital. She is survived by her four daughters. Kathleen (Bill deceased) Heimann, Cynthia (Don) Richardson, Libby (Bill) Stillman and Meg (Dave) Calcaterra. She also leaves her 10 grandchildren. Sarah and Alex Heimann, Ann Richardson, John (Tricia) Richardson, Craig (Liz) Stillman, Katy (Dan) Bleisch, Shea (Ty) DeVille, Samantha, Sophie, and Max Calcaterra. She is also survived by five great grandchildren. She was a caring and loving person who devoted herself to her family and her faith. Services: An hour of visitation is scheduled at 10 am, Tuesday, April 30, before the 11 am memorial service. The service is at Grace Presbyterian Church, 6308 Hwy. N., St. Charles, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019