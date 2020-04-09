Redel (nee Berhorst), Elizabeth Anna

Age 89 (1/19/1931 - 4/7/2020) Called home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Betty was a devoted and loving wife of 55 yrs. to (the late) Cornelius Redel. She was beloved mother of (the late) Michael, Douglas, Kenneth

(Candice), Ronald (Tess), Louise (John) Bugnitz, Constance (Bill) McCord, George (Debbie). Dearest grandmother of Stephanie, Jake, Zach, Sara, Ariel, Jarod, Mason. Proud great-grandmother to Elijah Scott. Dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation.

Services: Private services to be held.