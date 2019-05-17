James, Elizabeth Brown Freeman Betty died suddenly on Monday, May 13, 2019, at age 76 with her family at her side while having dinner. Beloved wife of T. Frank James III; mother of Emily Freeman Huber (Patrick) and Lucy Freeman Huff (Mark); sister of Nancy Brown (the late Kendall); sister-in-law of Samuel Freeman and Norman Pitcairn James (Leslie); grandmother of Alexander and Charles Huber, Jack and Ellyn Huff; stepgrandmother of David, Andrew and Catherine Huber; step-mother of Constance James, Martha Zimmerman (Scott) and Laura Ahner (Joe Ellebracht); stepgrandmother of Matthew and Meagan Zimmerman, Charles, William and Margaret Ellebracht. She was preceded in death by her father William Marmaduke Brown, her mother Esther Combs Woods and her first husband Charles Wolcott Freeman. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at The Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown at Ellenwood, Clayton, on Monday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.\ In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 17 to May 19, 2019