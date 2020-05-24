Cammarata, Elizabeth "Liz" (nee Kautz) 89, passed May 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph Cammarata for 67 years; dear mother to Maria Cammarata, Anthony Cammarata, and the late Sherrie Dillingham; loving grandmother of Dana (George) Freebersyser, Joseph Dillingham, Jodi Delius, Angelina (Trevor) Giardina-Stewart, Charlayna and Joseph Cammarata; great-grandmother of 8 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Family was everything to Liz. Services: Visitation Tues., May 26, 4-8 p.m. with social distancing at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, MO. Services Private. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Online Guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.