Carpenter, Elizabeth

January 16, 2020. Survivors include six children: Elizabeth (Terry) Hoyt, George (Maggie) Smajda, Patricia (Bernie) Windisch, Olivia Edler, Teresa (Lingo) Fahrig, Marie Kutryb; twenty-two grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, one daughter: Loretta Wilson; two grandchildren: Joshua Hicks and Jordan Hoyt; a great grandchild: Joshua Goetz; and three sons-in-law: James Edler, Donald Wilson and Ted Lingo.

Services: Visitation will be held at Valhalla on Sunday Jan 19 from 3-5 pm; with the funeral ceremony on Monday Jan 20 at 10 am Interment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Susan G. Komen For the Cure, 1002 Hi-Pointe Place, Suite 100,St Louis, MO 63117. www.valhallafunerals.net