Chouteau, Elizabeth Christy Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Auguste Chouteau X and Mary Elizabeth Carton; sister of the late Eugenie Elizabeth Chouteau; mother of the late John and Kenneth Givens. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Marianne Erickson (Michael Meinhold); granddaughters Nicole Harris (Samuel) and Julie Sletten (Troy); great-grandchildren Adriana and Jadyn Harris, and Finnegan Charles Sletten. Services: A Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Animal Protective Association, 1705 S. Hanley Rd., St. Louis, 63144, St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., PO Box 100, Chamberlain, South Dakota, 57325 or to Forest Park Forever, 5595 Grand Dr., St. Louis, 63112. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
|
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019