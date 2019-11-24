Eiger, Elizabeth

age 29, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on November 22 after a long and valiant struggle with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Liz first developed this debilitating disease as a young teenager and hers was an extremely severe case. Liz fought hard against the disease and did her best to lead the most normal life she could for as long as she could, even graduating from college and working just a few years ago. She remained strong and positive through years of terrible pain. Liz was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Liz is survived by her parents, Susan and Ken Eiger, her sister Kim, her grandmothers, Barbara Eiger and Trudy Schultz, her aunts and uncles: Esta Eiger Stecher, Martin Eiger (Elisa), Herb Schultz (Denise) and Andy Schultz (Wendy), her first cousins: Michael Stecher, Emily Stecher (Stephen Rosenthal), Matthew Schultz (Leslie), Michelle Albano (Alex), Eric Schultz, Lindsey Schultz and Zachary Schultz, and many more relatives and friends.

Services: A funeral service will be held at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., St. Louis MO on Sunday, November 24 at 1:30 pm. The family will be sitting Shiva on November 24-26 from 5:00-8:00 pm at 11011 Martin Grove Lane, Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Liz Eiger Research Fund at the Ehlers-Danlos Society, PO Box 87463, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 (www.Ehlers-Danlos.com/giving). Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

