1/1
Elizabeth Fank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fank, Elizabeth

A memorial Mass to honor Elizabeth Fank (Carroll) will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 25th at 11:00 a.m.

Born February 25, 1954 in St. Louis. Liz passed away April 3, 2020 due to complications associated with breast cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 34 years John;; 5 children, Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, Tammy Crow, Judy Dixon, Josh (Anna) Fank, and Jennifer (Matt LaBarr); 9 grandchildren, and 2 great- grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mary Hewitt and Ann Landsness; 1 brother, Clifford (Kathy) Carroll. She was preceded in death by another brother James Carroll.

St. Margaret May is located at 4900 Ringer Road in south St. Louis county. A small luncheon will follow immediately after Mass in the parish hall (Covid permit)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved