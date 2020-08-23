Fank, Elizabeth

A memorial Mass to honor Elizabeth Fank (Carroll) will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 25th at 11:00 a.m.

Born February 25, 1954 in St. Louis. Liz passed away April 3, 2020 due to complications associated with breast cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 34 years John;; 5 children, Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, Tammy Crow, Judy Dixon, Josh (Anna) Fank, and Jennifer (Matt LaBarr); 9 grandchildren, and 2 great- grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mary Hewitt and Ann Landsness; 1 brother, Clifford (Kathy) Carroll. She was preceded in death by another brother James Carroll.

St. Margaret May is located at 4900 Ringer Road in south St. Louis county. A small luncheon will follow immediately after Mass in the parish hall (Covid permit)