Weinman, Elizabeth Garland

85, died August 29, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA to Katharine and Chisholm Garland. She graduated from U of Michigan and married Robert B Weinman Jr. They were married 58 years.

Libby was passionate and particular; and also very giving. She volunteered countless hours to many civic and charitable organizations throughout her life; a hospital candy striper in the 1950's, walking with the March of Dimes in the 1970's, to being a volunteer docent for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in her 80's.

Libby loved music and was a long-time season ticket holder and supporter of the St. Louis Symphony and Opera Theater and, recently Chamber Chorus. She and Bob were avid sailors and travelers, sailing Lake Carlyle almost every weekend and spending many vacations cruising rivers and seas.

She is survived by her sons John, Chisholm and Bob, daughters-in-law Myrna and Theresa and grandchildren Laina, Evan, William, Honor and Andrew.

Services: Memorial service and reception will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 N Warson Rd, Ladue at 1:00 p.m. Sat., Nov 2. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to: Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestra; St. Louis Chamber Chorus; Radio Arts Foundation.