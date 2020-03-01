|
Nuelle, Elizabeth Harris "Betty"
(nee O'Brien) Born April 12, 1927 to Ted O'Brien and Gretchen Harris O'Brien in New London, Connecticut. Tomboy little sister to brother Terry (Maren).
While attending Washington University, she met cyclotron engineer Ralph Nuelle, and in 1950 they were married in the old Holy Redeemer church in Webster Groves. For 70+ years, he adored and respected her for her Irish wit, her strength of character and her loving companionship. (L.P.K.M.Q.) Together, they foisted on an unsuspecting world four children: Maureen (Greg) Gerard, Jim, Mike (Pat) and Matt (Bibi); six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and, three great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving and fun Mom and "Nana", a wise confidant and an all-around good example of Christian living. Fondly remembered to this day by many Holy Redeemer alums as First-Aid lady, reading mentor, playground monitor, cafeteria manager, etc.
Services: Visitation 5:00-8:00 pm, Monday, March 2, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am Tuesday, March 3, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Avenue, Webster Groves. Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020