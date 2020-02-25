|
|
Henerey, Elizabeth "Betty"
(nee Meyer) 74, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Saturday February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Henerey, Loving mother of Richard (Bridgette) Henerey, Lisa (John) Schulte, & Brian (Anna) Henerey. Dear grandmother of 7. Dear Sister of Richard (Maureen) Meyer, the late Edward Meyer & Arthur (Heather) Meyer.
Betty loved playing cards, sudoku, shopping, needlepoint, sewing, lighthouses, Betty Boop and everything pink - especially flamingos and being a grandma.
Services: Funeral Mass Friday Feb. 28th, 10 am at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC, 20090-8160 would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday Feb. 27th, 4-7pm at Bopp Chapel.www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020