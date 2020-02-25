St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Henerey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Henerey


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Henerey Obituary

Henerey, Elizabeth "Betty"

(nee Meyer) 74, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Saturday February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Henerey, Loving mother of Richard (Bridgette) Henerey, Lisa (John) Schulte, & Brian (Anna) Henerey. Dear grandmother of 7. Dear Sister of Richard (Maureen) Meyer, the late Edward Meyer & Arthur (Heather) Meyer.

Betty loved playing cards, sudoku, shopping, needlepoint, sewing, lighthouses, Betty Boop and everything pink - especially flamingos and being a grandma.

Services: Funeral Mass Friday Feb. 28th, 10 am at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC, 20090-8160 would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday Feb. 27th, 4-7pm at Bopp Chapel.www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now