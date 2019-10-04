St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cilufo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Cilufo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Cilufo Obituary

Cilufo, Elizabeth J.

(nee Heet) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Wedneday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Cilufo; loving mother of Frank (Elaine) Cilufo and Christine Sory; cherished grandmother of Michael, Kim, Amy, Michael, Scott, Kaitlin and Cameron, and great-grandmother of Charlie, Henry, Katlyn, Chelsea, Joshua and Catarina; dear sister of Jerry (Mary) Heet; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, October 5, 9:15 a.m. to St. Raphael Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to American Kidney Foundation appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now