Cilufo, Elizabeth J.
(nee Heet) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Wedneday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Cilufo; loving mother of Frank (Elaine) Cilufo and Christine Sory; cherished grandmother of Michael, Kim, Amy, Michael, Scott, Kaitlin and Cameron, and great-grandmother of Charlie, Henry, Katlyn, Chelsea, Joshua and Catarina; dear sister of Jerry (Mary) Heet; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, October 5, 9:15 a.m. to St. Raphael Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to American Kidney Foundation appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019