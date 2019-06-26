Kelley, Elizabeth J. (nee McDermott), passed away, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beth was born in St. Louis June 18, 1938, and was preceded in death by her parents Thomas P. and Grace McDermott (nee Stratton). She is survived by her husband J. Daniel Kelley of St. Louis, her children John D. (Julianna) Kelley of Laredo, TX, James P. Kelley of Atlanta, GA and Ann E. Kelley of St. Louis. She is also survived by her grandchildren John A. Kelley of St. Louis, Garrett Kelley of Manhattan, NY, Austin Kelley of Fayetteville, NC, Allegra Kelley of St. Louis, Jeremiah Kelley of Boerne, TX and by her sister Julia (Joseph) Margraff of Crestwood, MO and brother Thomas McDermott of Deerfield Beach, FL. Beth will be missed as well by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a person of grace and courage, and was always willing to help someone who needed it. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, or . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary