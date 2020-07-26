Kuntz, Elizabeth J.

(nee Lubeley) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, July 23, 2020, at age 103. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester J. Kuntz; loving mother of John C. (Mary), Nicholas F. (Carol) and Thomas S. (Gail) Kuntz and the late Elizabeth (surviving Joseph) Williams and Stephen G. Kuntz; dear grandmother of 10; dear great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Ascension Catholic Church (Chesterfield). Memorials to Society of the Sacred Heart USC Province, PO Box 958047, St. Louis, MO 63195-8047 or Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366, appreciated. A SERVICE OF A KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL