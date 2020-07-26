1/
Elizabeth J. Kuntz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kuntz, Elizabeth J.

(nee Lubeley) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, July 23, 2020, at age 103. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester J. Kuntz; loving mother of John C. (Mary), Nicholas F. (Carol) and Thomas S. (Gail) Kuntz and the late Elizabeth (surviving Joseph) Williams and Stephen G. Kuntz; dear grandmother of 10; dear great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Ascension Catholic Church (Chesterfield). Memorials to Society of the Sacred Heart USC Province, PO Box 958047, St. Louis, MO 63195-8047 or Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366, appreciated. A SERVICE OF A KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved