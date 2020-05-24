Krachenberg, Elizabeth Jane of St. Louis made her exit peacefully, naturally, and infection free, aged 91, on Saturday, May 9th, 2020, at Eden Village, in Glen Carbon. Born in the summer of 1928, daughter of Elsie Fischer and Oscar Fischer. Beloved and doted upon by her brother, David O. Fisher, and her sister Mary Fischer deTraver until their own recent passings. Survived by her only child, R. Karl Krachenberg, (Joan Woody) and nieces Lisa Traver, (Tom Williams) Janna Traver-McCann, (Marc McCann) Liane Fischer, (Michael Kunz) and sweet Kay Traver. Also by nephews David O. Fischer Jr., (Karen) and Daniel Fischer. And treasured cousins Tom Sehr, (Margaret) David Wedean, (Julie) Christel Maassen and Werner Maassen, (Charlotte). All these loved her well. She also has a number of wonderful grand nieces and grand nephews. Her numerous friends have showered this writer with heartfelt condolences and memories. Liz taught Art at a few area schools in the Ferguson-Florissant system, and retired from The Community School in Ladue. Her many students found her unique attitude liberating. Liz went on to work at the Art Mart in Clayton arranging shows, and then Pandora Bakery as a baker. She attended Mizzou, the Brooklyn Museum Art School, and graduated from the Washington University School of Art, finding a strong sculptural ability. She later returned to study printmaking from Peter Marcus. Liz did not suffer fools, and frequently reserved judgement. Her amusement found release in a loud and pleasant laugh, openly enjoyed by residents and staff alike at Eden Village for three years. She consistently supported her alma Mater, and would probably suggest donations to Washington University's scholarship endowment as a remembrance. Cremation and memorial plans will be forthcoming.



