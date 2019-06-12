|
|
Hussain, Elizabeth Jean Betty on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Betty joined her mom and sister in heaven at the age of 69. Loving daughter of the late Ruth Wotawa and Alfred Olander. Dear sister of the late Judith Hutson. Loving wife of Shah Hussain; loving mother of Jeff (Victoria) and Joe (Kerry) Hussain; loving grandmother of Mila, Elise and Colton Hussain. Our dear sisterin-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Betty touched many lives working at River City Casino for the last 10 years. She was a friend and a mother to so many people, and will be missed by all. Services: A memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019