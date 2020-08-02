Mueller, Elizabeth Jean "Betty"

On July 29, 2020, Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Mueller, 90 years of age, passed peacefully with her family present, at Manor Grove Nursing Home in Kirkwood, Missouri. Betty was born on May 13, 1930 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Delbert and Alvina Cecilia (Vezeau) Compton.

Betty was the oldest of three children with a brother Robert (Bob) Compton (deceased) (wife: LaWanda Compton, deceased) and sister Rita Claypool (husband: Ralph Claypool deceased).

She met the love of her life, Charles Albert "Charlie" Mueller while working on a play at Saint Louis University and they were married on November 20, 1954 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Webster Groves, Missouri. After some time away from the area, she and Charlie would find themselves back in Webster Groves, at Holy Redeemer where they remained parishioners for the rest of their lives. Betty and Charlie had two children, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" and Kurt Charles Mueller.

Betty spent most of her childhood and early adult life in Webster Groves, She then moved to Trenton, Michigan in the late 1960s. There she was the Founding Director of the Trenton Center for the Performing Arts, where she was responsible for turning a former pornographic theater into a premiere performing arts center. In 1980, Betty returned to Webster Groves where she became the Director of the International Student Center at Webster University until she retired in 1997. In 1990, Betty and Charlie started spending their winters at their condo in Englewood, Florida.

Throughout her life, Betty had a sincere love for education. Betty graduated from Nerinx Hall High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Webster College and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Webster University. Because of her continued dedication to helping others, she earned many designations, awards, and recognitions. Just to mention a few: Professional Development Chair for the National Association of Foreign Student Advisors and served as their State of Missouri Representative. She was also an active member of the Association of International Educators. She was a long time member of the Monday Club of Webster Groves. In addition, she served three terms on the Alumni Association Board of Directors at Webster University and was given the Mary Elizabeth Newell Award in 1998.

Betty was an accomplished artist and painter who showed her work in art shows in Florida, Michigan and Missouri. She was a professional television actress and member of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA Labor Union) appearing in local and national print and television ads. She was even featured in some of the ads for Manor Grove Nursing Home while living there. Betty was well-known as a theatre director and actress and as an adjunct professor of theatre at Webster University

Betty is loved by many and will be truly missed. She is survived by her daughter Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Russell (Douglas) of St. Louis, MO. And two grandsons, who both live in Michigan, Michael Mueller (Marisa) and Kenneth Mueller (Abbie). Betty was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Charlie) Albert Mueller (April 30, 2015) and son Kurt Charles Mueller (November 15, 2016).

Services: There will be a private immediate family memorial prayer service on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, St. Louis, Missouri 63109, with Fr. Kevin Schmittgens, Pastor, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church presiding. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Betty's Life and reception will be scheduled at a later date.

Betty's family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at Manor Grove Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for their unwavering love, care and support shown to Betty and to her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mueller-Russell Family Endowed Conservatory Scholarship at Webster University, 470 East Lockwood, St. Louis, MO 63119. To view a video tribute to Betty please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHECAFuyKjY&t=57s

Betty's family is being served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109.