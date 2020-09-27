Cave, Elizabeth "Betty" Jolley Rutledge

passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on September 22, 2020. Her beloved husbands died earlier: Thomas G. Rutledge in 1963, and Robert R. Cave in 2011. She lived in St. Louis with vibrant joy for over 96 years, while also spending cherished time in Michigan and Florida. Betty is the daughter of Harold T. and Elizabeth K. Jolley. She is survived by her brother, Harold T. Jolley Jr. (Margaret), daughters Tina Rutledge Veraldi and Sarah Rutledge Hundgen (Donald), and step-daughter Christine Cave (William Elliott). She especially enjoyed being grandmother to Daniel Veraldi (Rebecca Strauss), and Jennifer Brinkmeier (Matthew), while she adored her great-grandsons Andrew and Christopher. Friendships and family relationships – including being an aunt, a cousin, and a god-mother, were the focal point of her life. She became genuine friends with relatives, and was a bonding force for the whole family. When a nurse recently asked how she would describe herself, the answer was, "I'm a survivor." She persevered through difficult times and health problems, the list of which filled a full typed page. She attended Mary Institute, Bennett College, and The Vanderschmidt Secretarial School, and loved her work as a Kindergarten teacher's assistant. For many years, she volunteered with the Junior League and the St. Louis Art Museum. Additional areas that she supported included native peoples, environmental conservation, and women's rights.

Throughout her life, Betty loved sports, particularly golf and bridge, winning tournaments in both well into her 80's. Another favorite hobby was painting which she started in the 1940's, and many of her family & friends treasure her art work. She also applied her talents to sewing, decorating, and entertaining. She always made a point to know and use everyone's name. Traveling extensively throughout the US and Europe provided some of her favorite memories. Everywhere she went, her positive energy and shining sense of humor brought joy to all those around her.

Services: A Memorial Service will be planned for the future when it is safe to travel, due to precautions we are taking during the pandemic. Those wishing to honor her may contribute to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Road, St. Louis MO 63124 or The Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110.

