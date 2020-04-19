Elizabeth K. Donnelly
Donnelly, Elizabeth K. (nee Jacobson) Friday, April 17, 2020. Libby passed away surrounded by her children either in person or virtually. Libby is now reunited with her loving husband Paul. She is survived by her daughters Jeanne (Donnelly) Freeman and her husband Matthew Freeman, Anita Donnelly and her fiance Frank Niven; sons Patrick Donnelly and his wife Treva Donnelly and Brian Donnelly and his wife Beth Donnelly. Libby leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Services: Given the current situation, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital for Children appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
