Callahan, Elizabeth L.

(nee Reifsteck), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, June, 21 2020. Beloved wife of the late James A. Callahan, III; dear mother of James A., IV and Patrick M. (Judith) Callahan; dear grandmother of Neil, Paige, Devin, and the late Sean Callahan; dear great-grandmother of Jack, Reilly, and Mia; dear sister of Carol (the late Joseph) Smith and E. G. "Bud" (Helen Carol) Reifsteck; dear aunt of Lee (Pat) Fallon, Lynn (Hugh) Krause-Davis, Mark (Cathleen) Reifsteck, Michelle (John) Hulser, Nancy Nicholson, and Charles (Lisa) Reifsteck; our dear aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., on Wednesday, July 1, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com