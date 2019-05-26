Meyer, Elizabeth L. Elizabeth L. Betty Meyer, (nee Fresenburg), 98, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, died May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August Meyer Jr.; dearest mother of Lucille Hahn, Margaret (Ted) Stefanowycz, Ray (Beth) Meyer, and Don (Diana) Meyer. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She donated her body to SLU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret's Church. Services: Memorial Mass, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St Louis, MO
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019