Elizabeth L. Meyer
Obituary
Meyer, Elizabeth L. Elizabeth L. Betty Meyer, (nee Fresenburg), 98, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, died May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August Meyer Jr.; dearest mother of Lucille Hahn, Margaret (Ted) Stefanowycz, Ray (Beth) Meyer, and Don (Diana) Meyer. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She donated her body to SLU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret's Church. Services: Memorial Mass, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St Louis, MO
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
