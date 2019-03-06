Landau, Elizabeth (nee Burner) at the age of 90, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aaron Landau; loving and amazing mother of Roger L. Landau and Carol L. Pollnow (Peter); dear grandmother of Justin E. Pollnow (Stacey) and Katherine E. Pollnow; loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Elizabeth was a very caring and compassionate lady, who always put others first. Services: A funeral service will be conducted at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to NAMI St. Louis, 1810 Craig Rd., Suite 142, St. Louis, MO 63146, ww.namistl.org. Online condolences, friends may visit www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019