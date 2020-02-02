Smith, Elizabeth M.

(nee Young), On January 20, 2020, Elizabeth M. Smith of Warson Woods, MO, was delivered into Our Lord's care at the age of 94. Betty was born in 1925. She married Richard T. Smith in 1947 and raised five children. She taught primary grades for 13 years.

Betty loved to entertain, collect antiques, travel, and was active in the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Roger Young, and her five children, David, Paul, Patty Rootz, Peggy Moore, and Virginia Wayne.

Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, MO. Graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ( ). Please visit luptonchapel.com to sign her guest book and share your memories.