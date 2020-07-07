1/
Elizabeth M. Wilder
Wilder, Elizabeth M.

(nee Hartmann) Passed away Sat., July 4, 2020, after a 3 years battle with cancer. Beloved wife of James Wilder; dear daughter of the late Clem Hartmann; dear cousin of Judy Goedeker.

Services: During these uncertain times it is Lisa and Jim's wish that you stay at home and remember her as you last saw her. In lieu of flowers, please mail a small donation to the MO Min Pin Rescue (11002 Mars Ln., Maryland Heights, 63043). Be at peace and stay healthy. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
