Wilder, Elizabeth M.

(nee Hartmann) Passed away Sat., July 4, 2020, after a 3 years battle with cancer. Beloved wife of James Wilder; dear daughter of the late Clem Hartmann; dear cousin of Judy Goedeker.

Services: During these uncertain times it is Lisa and Jim's wish that you stay at home and remember her as you last saw her. In lieu of flowers, please mail a small donation to the MO Min Pin Rescue (11002 Mars Ln., Maryland Heights, 63043). Be at peace and stay healthy. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.