Elizabeth M. "Beth" Zumwalt (1958 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Zumwalt Family, I worked with Beth for a short time..."
    - Chris Cervellere
  • "Beth was such a kind person who always thought of others. ..."
    - Michelle Swehla
  • "Mark my heart is breaking for you! Beth was a loving giving..."
    - Ann Dennis
  • "My heart goes out to the family and dear friends of such a..."
    - Cindy Pithers
  • "Andrew, you and yours are in my prayers for comfort and..."
    - susan gray
Service Information
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO
63114
(314)-427-2222
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
All Souls Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zumwalt, Elizabeth M. "Beth"

(nee Bolte), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., Jan. 25, 2020; beloved wife of Mark D. Zumwalt; dear mother and mother-in-law of Andrew (Valerie) Zumwalt; dear MeMa of James and Kelly; dear sister of Joseph (Patricia) Bolte; dear sister-in-law of Deborah (James) Baron and Laura (Jerry) Kloeppel; dear daughter-in-law of Betty Zumwalt; dear aunt of Robbie, Stacey, Kayla, Christopher, Tyler and Alex; our dear friend to many.

Beth was very active in Boy Scouts of America and All Souls parish. Beth worked for Delta Dental for 42 years.

Services: From Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Mon., Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m. to All Souls for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph fund at All Souls or Boy Scouts of America Troop #284 through All Souls Church. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. Sunday

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.