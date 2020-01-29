Zumwalt, Elizabeth M. "Beth"

(nee Bolte), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., Jan. 25, 2020; beloved wife of Mark D. Zumwalt; dear mother and mother-in-law of Andrew (Valerie) Zumwalt; dear MeMa of James and Kelly; dear sister of Joseph (Patricia) Bolte; dear sister-in-law of Deborah (James) Baron and Laura (Jerry) Kloeppel; dear daughter-in-law of Betty Zumwalt; dear aunt of Robbie, Stacey, Kayla, Christopher, Tyler and Alex; our dear friend to many.

Beth was very active in Boy Scouts of America and All Souls parish. Beth worked for Delta Dental for 42 years.

Services: From Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Mon., Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m. to All Souls for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph fund at All Souls or Boy Scouts of America Troop #284 through All Souls Church. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. Sunday

