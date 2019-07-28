St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Walsh, Elizabeth Marie Cooky (nee Ruemker) Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Patrick Walsh; dear mother of Brett (Paula) Buchanan and Paula (Philip) Newman (nee Harlan); dear grandmother of Jacob, Eleanor, Alexandria, Katherine and Danica; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 2, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
