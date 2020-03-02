McConnell, Elizabeth "BJ"

Elizabeth "BJ" McConnell always said "the great beyond" would be oceanside with a good wine bar and great music. She has now twirled and sashayed over to check it all out. Sadly this authentic and engaging woman left us much too soon.

BJ was born in Philadelphia, educated at the University of Florida and early on tried to figure out how to prevent problems for children. She was the founding director of the Mendez Foundation's "Too Good for Drugs" program and spent ten years growing it into a national model for drug education. Along the way she trained teachers, law enforcement, NFL owners and US Attorneys in the value of preventing problems before they start. She went on to work at the White House, US Department of Justice, and for twelve years served as the Deputy Director for Education for the national DARE program. She wrapped up her career creating effective prevention programs funded by NIH for KDHRC in Atlanta. She loved figuring out how to engage learners in brain based learning.

Along the way BJ collected FRIENDS. Hundreds of strangers responded to her delightful smile, keen sense of humor and tendency to wrap them into her cocoon of lifelong friendship. From Philadelphia to Tampa to St. Louis to Washington DC to Birmingham to Dunedin to Big Canoe-- lots of glasses of wine are being hoisted at sunsets this week.

BJ leaves behind her HUNKA HUNKA BURNIN LOVE of 43 years, Craig McConnell. They enjoyed the deepest of loves, celebrated how opposite they were and took on BIG FUN projects like dinner parties with lots of dancing, rich conversation and easy friendships.

BJ's best work ever was her children: Corey McConnell Best (Dan Best) and Ross Michael McConnell (Jenna McConnell). Late to parenting, BJ leaned on her dear friends as she worked to "raise them right". With Craig she co-parented her precious kiddos to grow into independent and kind free thinkers whose senses of humor surpassed her own. To her precious grandchildren - Cannon, Emerson, Finley and Addison - BJ was aptly called "Bubbles".

BJ had a theory that when the love of friendship touches your very soul, it sticks on you like a POST-IT note. She was deeply grateful for all the POST-IT notes friends covered her with. This generously carried throughout her life- you all know who you are! Conversely, BJ did not tolerate fools well and always talked way too much. Her insatiable curiosity resulted in thousands of families and children being touched by this crazy-busy, authentic, smiling woman. She will be waiting for you - she'll be the one covered in POST-IT notes, with the tables all set, dancing and grinning at the sunset.In lieu of flowers and services, BJ asked that you donate to the CROSBY SCHOLARS WHATEVER IT TAKES Fund.

(crosbyscholars.org) -another incredible program she helped found. Or, you could just just have a covered dish dinner party, talk, laugh, and stay too long wrapped in the love of your friends.

"A friend may well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature" - Emerson Celebrations of BJ's life will be held at a later date in both Tampa and St. Louis.