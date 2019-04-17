Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Elizabeth Merkel. View Sign

Merkel, Sister Elizabeth, D.C. Daughter of Charity Sister Elizabeth Merkel died April 14, 2019; she celebrated 70 years vocation. Sr. Elizabeth (Lois Jane) was born February 16, 1931, in St. Louis, and was one of three girls born to John George and Elizabeth J. (Smith) Merkel. A 1948 graduate of Laboure High School, Sr. Elizabeth entered the Daughters of Charity in January 1949. Sr. Elizabeth earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Fontbonne College in St. Louis in 1959; and her M.Ed. from Loyola University, New Orleans, in 1971. In St. Louis, Sr. Elizabeth served at St. Margaret of Scotland School (1994-1996) and, in Perryville, MO, she served at St. Boniface School (1964-1966 and 1975-1983). She spent 56 years of services as a Primary and Middle School Teacher and Principal throughout the country including in Mississippi, Louisiana, California, and Texas. In 2011, Sister Elizabeth entered the Ministry of Prayer at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton where she served until the time of her death. Sister was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Lorraine Fox. She is survived by her sister Rose Foshage, nephew Dr. Glenn Fox, and niece Kim Winschel; many friends; and her Sisters in Community. Donations in her memory may be made to the Daughters of Charity Province of St. Louis, 4330 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Services: the Visitation and Funeral for Sister Elizabeth Merkel, D.C., will be held at The Sarah Community's Marion Chapel, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO, Wed. April 17. Visitation 4 p.m.; Mass of Christian Burial, 5:30 p.m. Burial Thurs. April 18, 9 a.m. Marillac Cemetery, 7800 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy, MO.

