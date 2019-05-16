Militello, Elizabeth Betty Jean Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Louis and Joanna Militello (nee Signorello); dearest sister of Joan (the late Charles J.) Reading; niece of Vince (Liz) Militello, Carmeleen (the late Donald) Lott, the late Gloria (survived by Jack) Ehrler; aunt to Molly; our dear cousin and friend of many. Betty Jean was a humble, kind and thoughtful person. She will be remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank Right at Home of St. Charles for their care and assistance. Services: Visitation Sat., May 18, 9:00 a.m. until Mass 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 751 Jefferson St. (Florissant). Entombment Sacred Heart Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019