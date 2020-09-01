Robb, Elizabeth Nell Thurmond

76, died on Friday, August 28 at her home in Clayton, MO, after living with pancreatic cancer for nearly 3 years. She was born in Bowling Green, KY, to Hal H. & Ida Elizabeth (Bettye) Thurmond. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard G. Robb, her son Aaron E. Robb (Wendy), her daughter Monica Thurmond Allen (Keir), and grandchildren Holden, Rhys & Abraham. She is preceded in death by her son, David H. Robb (Sabrina). Elizabeth was one of 8 children and is survived by David, Robert, Mary Lu and Patrick. She is preceded in death by Hal Jr., William, and Mark.

Elizabeth will be remembered for her zest for life and sharp wit, devotion to family, passion for music, and her long-standing professional, civic, and community leadership.

She was a graduate of Hopkinsville High School (1961) and Webster University (1965). She started her career as an elementary school teacher in the Ladue school district. After her children entered school, she embarked upon a highly successful real estate career in 1974 and later became a founding member of Robb Partners. She was active in the St. Louis Association of Realtors and the St. Louis Women's Council of Realtors. In 2007, she was named Clayton Business Person of the Year.

Elizabeth always made community service a priority in her life. She served as a member of the Clayton Board of Aldermen (1975-1991), representing the First Ward. During her tenure, she chaired every board committee and served as the Aldermanic representative to the City Plan Committee. In 2008, she worked tirelessly with others to develop the Clayton Community Foundation, and in 2013, co-chaired Clayton's 100th anniversary celebration. As a member of the board of trustees of the Missouri History Museum (1997-present), she served on numerous Board Committees, including the Executive Committee and the Collections and Exhibitions Committee.

Webster University held a special place in Elizabeth's heart. She was class president of her 1965 graduating class and later served on the Webster Board of Trustees (2004-2013). During this period she was an active member of the Executive Committee (2012-2013), as well as the Academic Affairs and Student Affairs Committees. The high point of her service to Webster was chairing the Centennial Celebration of the University in 2014-15, a year-long series of events that raised over $1,000,000 in donations. Elizabeth was inducted into the Webster University Student Life Hall of Fame in December 2019, which followed the award of an Honorary Doctor of Laws during the university's 100th annual commencement ceremony in May 2019.

Elizabeth's long career of public service also includes: Clayton Child Care, Board of Directors; Clayton Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors; The Bach Society of St. Louis, Advisory Board; St. Louis Cathedral Concerts, Board of Directors; St. Louis Artist Presentation Society, Board of Directors; St. Mary's Hospital, community Advisory Board.

Throughout their marriage, Elizabeth and Richard were avid supporters of the St. Louis Art Museum, Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, and many other cultural and educational institutions.

Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, September 2, from 4pm until 8pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Forsyth at Asbury, University City on Thursday, September 3, at 11am. Masks and social distancing kindly requested.

In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth asked that donations be made to the organization of one's choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL