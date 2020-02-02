Studt, Elizabeth Oakey

84, of Des Peres, Missouri, beloved wife of Harold Studt for 60 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family members, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, their two sons, Harold III (Hank) and James (Jim), Hank's wife Paula and their children Harold IV (Harry) and Marcie, Jim's wife Amy and their children Audrey and Alaina, Audrey's husband Dale Stewart and their children Marshall and Della, and her siblings Helen Stites, Dorothy Lay, Mary Hedrick and Bill Oakey. She was predeceased by her brother James Oakey.

Mrs. Studt was born on March 30, 1935, the daughter of Helen Cawley Oakey and William A. Oakey, in Chicago, Illinois. She moved to Saint Louis with her family when she was 5 years old. She graduated from University City High School in 1953 and earned a BA in Secondary Education in 1957 and an MA in Elementary Education in 1959, both from Washington University in Saint Louis. She taught sailing at Mystic Seaport in Connecticut during the summers of her college years, taught school in Webster Groves, Missouri at Hickson Junior High school and at Fern Ridge elementary school in the Parkway School District in Missouri.

While her first priority was always devoting time and energy to her family, she was an avid bridge player, and her generous nature led her into extensive service as a volunteer. She worked at The Memorial Home in Saint Louis, eventually as President. With the Washington University Women's Society she ran the Furniture Exchange, helping students and faculty furnish their living quarters, and served as President of that organization. She served as a Docent with the Frank Lloyd Wright house at Ebsworth Park, was a long time member of the Wednesday Club of Saint Louis where she was currently serving as President, and took on many jobs over the years at Kirkwood United Methodist Church including service as the Board President.

Mrs. Studt created and maintained two households, one in Des Peres, Missouri and one in Door County, Wisconsin. For many years, she and her husband led winter sailing adventures in the Caribbean.

She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her large extended family. She never forgot to send a birthday card to her many nephews and nieces, she was a fantastic hostess and held many celebratory feasts each year, and beyond all this she was a well-loved friend to many. If anyone would have been alone on one of the days of celebration, Liz would make room for them in her home. While she, her husband Hal, and their sons Hank and Jim were all successful in their endeavors, she had a genuine humility that kept her from ever mentioning those accomplishments. She was always positive and big-hearted to everyone, and she lived with a quiet grace that made her a beautiful example of what we all should be. As one of her many acquaintances put it, "Liz was the most Christian person I have ever met."

Services: There will be a Celebration of Life gathering and service at Kirkwood United Methodist Church on Monday, February 3. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m., the service will begin at 11:00 a.m., and a luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth can be made to a