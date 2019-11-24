St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Peters, Elizabeth "Betty"

(nee Krull), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years of Edward V. Peters; dear mother of Peggy (Bob) Richars and Michael E. (Sabrina) Peters; dear grandmother of Brent (Brittany Gillick) Richars, Michelle Peters, Kevin (Isabella Bringas) Peters, Eric Peters and the late Dave Richars; dear sister of Jim (Jeanne) Krull, Judy (Michael) Cullinane and the late Bob (surviving Kay) Krull, Mary Lou (Francis) Kemper and Bill (surviving Linda) Krull; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John Paul II. Kutis Affton Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
