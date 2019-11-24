|
Peters, Elizabeth "Betty"
(nee Krull), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years of Edward V. Peters; dear mother of Peggy (Bob) Richars and Michael E. (Sabrina) Peters; dear grandmother of Brent (Brittany Gillick) Richars, Michelle Peters, Kevin (Isabella Bringas) Peters, Eric Peters and the late Dave Richars; dear sister of Jim (Jeanne) Krull, Judy (Michael) Cullinane and the late Bob (surviving Kay) Krull, Mary Lou (Francis) Kemper and Bill (surviving Linda) Krull; dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John Paul II. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019