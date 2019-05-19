St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Pflanz, Elizabeth (nee Bottchen), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at age 99. Beloved wife of the late George Pflanz; loving mother of George Rich (Gloria Terri) and Bruce Pflanz, Barbara Harr and the late Daniel (Donna) Pflanz; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 21, 9:15 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
