Iglauer, Elizabeth R.

March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hank Iglauer. Dear mother of Peggy (Don) Lents and the late Henry S. Iglauer. Loving and devoted grandmother of Stacie (Matthieu Boyd) Lents and Kelsey (Brian Buechel) Lents. Proud great-grandmother of Brian Fitzwilliam "Fitz" Buechel and Callum Henry Buechel. Dear sister of the late Charles (the late Loretta) Metzger, the late John (the late Ellen) Metzger and the late Ernest (Sally) Metzger. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and the late Charlotte Kahn Metzger. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family graveside services were held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Iglauer Lents Family Memorial Fund, C/O Tina Therina, 211 North Broadway, Suite 3600, St. Louis, MO 63102 or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE