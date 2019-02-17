Elizabeth Raible

Raible, Elizabeth 87, of Fenton, anointed with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Feb. 15. Beloved wife of 57 years of Bill Raible. Beloved mother of Mary (David) Tretter, Joseph (Renea) Raible, Catherine (Brian) Petschel, Barbara (Juan) Garcia and Susan (Matthew) Schweiss. Dear grandmother of Alexandra (Daniel), Mary Catherine, Austin, Andrew, Aaron, Christian, Ethan, Anna, Addison, Benjamin, Laura, Grace, Lucas, Amelia, Ella, Sophia and Adam. Dear great-grandmother of Cameron, Reagan and McKinley. Our dear sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Tues 9:30 a.m. St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton), Visitation Sunday 2 - 6, Jay B. Smith (Fenton) www.jaybsmith.com In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice or St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated.

