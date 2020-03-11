Suellentrop, Elizabeth "Betty"

(nee Wies) of St. Charles, MO, died on Sunday, March 8, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late James Suellentrop; beloved daughter of the late Frank and Helen Wies; beloved mother of Mark (Carey) Suellentrop, Mike (Gail) Suellentrop, Nancy (Dennis) Bryant, Peggy (Patrick) Oleson, Randy (Kristin) Suellentrop; cherished grandmother of Matt (Joy), Tim, Abigail, Nate, and Will Suellentrop, Jill (Nick) Kedzuch, Chandler Bryant, Dan, Tom and Michael Oleson; and loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Betty was a devoted parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church where she was affectionately known as the "slaw lady" and was an active member of the Altar Angels, the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the St. Anne Ladies Sodality. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and she especially enjoyed traveling, dancing, going out to eat and spending time with her friends and family.

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO where visitation will be held Sunday, March 15th from 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, at 10am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 201 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Peter Catholic Church or the . Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com