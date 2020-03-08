|
Kvaternik, Ellen A.
(nee Boman) Thurs., March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Kvaternik; loving mother of Karin Walther and Kimberley (Gilbert) Pfaff; adoring grandmother of Anna, Jennifer and Gilbert Jr.; dear sister of Sharon (Ray) Bush, Barbara (John) Richmond and the late Margaret Martin. Our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Ellen was the past president of the Affton Lady Elks.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon. March 9, 9 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020