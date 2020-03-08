St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Kvaternik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen A. Kvaternik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen A. Kvaternik Obituary

Kvaternik, Ellen A.

(nee Boman) Thurs., March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Kvaternik; loving mother of Karin Walther and Kimberley (Gilbert) Pfaff; adoring grandmother of Anna, Jennifer and Gilbert Jr.; dear sister of Sharon (Ray) Bush, Barbara (John) Richmond and the late Margaret Martin. Our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Ellen was the past president of the Affton Lady Elks.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon. March 9, 9 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now