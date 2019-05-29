Hudson, Ellen Jane Brady (nee Murphy), passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019. Loving Mother of the late Jim Brady, Lynn Brady, Tim Brady, Tom (Sharon) Brady and Maureen Brady; grandma of 9; greatgrandma of 3; sister of Patricia (the late Murray) Hammer; aunt of many nieces and nephews; former spouse of Chester T. Hudson and the late Thomas M. Brady. Services: Memorial Mass being held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis, MO. Visitation with family in the church vestibule 9:30-10:00. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019