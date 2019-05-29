Ellen Brady "Jane" Hudson

Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Obituary
Hudson, Ellen Jane Brady (nee Murphy), passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019. Loving Mother of the late Jim Brady, Lynn Brady, Tim Brady, Tom (Sharon) Brady and Maureen Brady; grandma of 9; greatgrandma of 3; sister of Patricia (the late Murray) Hammer; aunt of many nieces and nephews; former spouse of Chester T. Hudson and the late Thomas M. Brady. Services: Memorial Mass being held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis, MO. Visitation with family in the church vestibule 9:30-10:00. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
