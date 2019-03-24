Ellen C. Montgomery

Montgomery, Ellen C. 91 years, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Daughter of Richard and Linnie Standley; beloved wife of the late Robert Duane Montgomery; dear mother of Rick (Jeannie) Montgomery, loving grandmother of Eric Montgomery and great-grandmother of Christopher, Mari-Corinne, Jack and Caleb; dear sister of Oliver and the late Bristol and Emmett Standley; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wed., March 27. Memorials to Caris Hospice.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
