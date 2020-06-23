Ellen Christine Eccher
Eccher, Ellen Christine

Saturday, June 20, 2020. Dear sister to Rick and Gary (Lisa) Eccher, Aunt to Eric and Chris Eccher and Meghan Stevens (Marcus), Great Aunt to Madyson & Chrissy.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., on Thursday, June 25 from 4-8 p.m. A brief time of sharing will begin at 7:15. Private interment. Contributions to Needy Paws Rescue or a charity of your choice.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
