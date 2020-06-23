Eccher, Ellen Christine

Saturday, June 20, 2020. Dear sister to Rick and Gary (Lisa) Eccher, Aunt to Eric and Chris Eccher and Meghan Stevens (Marcus), Great Aunt to Madyson & Chrissy.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., on Thursday, June 25 from 4-8 p.m. A brief time of sharing will begin at 7:15. Private interment. Contributions to Needy Paws Rescue or a charity of your choice.