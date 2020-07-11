Heitz, Ellen "Boots"

(nee Bock), (87 years old), passed peacefully Monday, June 22nd 2020 in her home in Kirkwood, MO. Remembering her smile and laughter well, in addition to her many friends, are her family members; daughter, Lisa Heitz Holt, son, Steve (Lauri) Heitz, grandchildren Kristin (Matt) Lashoff, Erik Heitz, Kurt (Joy) Heitz, and great-grandchildren, Emery, Ryder, Cooper, Lyla, and Kayden; her late companion Norbert Bremehr; and beloved kitty, Ms. Molly too.

Preceded in death by her husband, Fred C Heitz, Boots continued to live and love to the fullest. Boots cared deeply for her dearest friends, adventure and travel, weekly bridge games, animal conservation, tennis and golf, theatrical patronage, and hosting her ever popular Christmas Eve gatherings.

Boots was a proud graduate of Washington University, where she met many of her dearest friends, and continued to attend lecture series there for decades thereafter. She taught for over two decades in the St Louis City School System and later in life she proudly donated her time as a docent at the St. Louis Zoo for many years.

Services: Ellen will be laid to rest Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the St Louis Zoo Education Fund.