Friedla, Dr. Ellen J.

Passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 56.

Devoted, loving daughter of Joan Friedla (nee McDonough) and the late Donald J. Friedla; dear sister of Paul J. (Karen) Friedla; loving colleague and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service, Thursday, December 19th, 10:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 514 E. Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO 63122. If desired, donations in Ellen's name may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center.

