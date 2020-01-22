|
|
Maxfield, Ellen Jane
(nee Osswarde) age 98, of Chesterfield, MO, passed away on January 16, 2020, at Saint Luke's Hospital. Ellen was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Sterling A. Maxfield and the devoted mother of Dr. Dane L. Maxfield, Jane E. Malloy and Jill E. Lich. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, by her 8 grandchildren, Sean M. Maxfield, Brandy M. Peckham, Blake R. Maxfield, Dr. Lindsey E. Malloy-Walton, Thomas W. Malloy, Christopher P. Malloy, Eric N. Lich, Dr. Brian F. Lich as well as by her 8 great-grandchildren.
Ellen was predeceased by her only and loving sibling Berniece Marie Topp of Kalamazoo MI.
She was a graduate of Kalamazoo College and was a teacher for some years thereafter.
She travelled extensively throughout her lifetime with her husband, Sterling, including a summer stay with her entire family in Malawi, Africa, for an international humanitarian group dedicated to providing medical care to people in distress.
Ellen enjoyed playing the organ and piano, singing, playing bridge, golf, following her favorite sports teams, being a Girl Scout leader and entertaining.
She took great pride in her independence, having lived on her own after her husband's death until she passed away and even driving her own automobile until just a few months ago.
Services: A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, from 4-7 p.m. at SCHRADER Funeral Home, Ballwin MO and funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 10:00 a.m. at the Manchester United Methodist Church, Manchester, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to The .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020