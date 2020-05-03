Becker, Ellen K. (Cohen), passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home in Redington Shores, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Becker. Ellen is survived by her son, Charlie and his wife, Hayley, her son, Adam and her grandson, William. There will be a Memorial Service and a Celebration of Ellen's life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association or Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.