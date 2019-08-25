St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Ellen Kremer
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Ellen Kremer


1922 - 2019
Ellen Kremer Obituary

Kremer, Ellen

(nee Deusinger), asleep in Jesus, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Kremer; dear mother of the late Dr. Barbara K. Kremer; loving sister of the late Adelaide Steiner, the late Wilma Blankenship and the late Marian Arft; aunt of Dennis (Marilyn) Steiner, Edward Blankenship, Bill (Diane) Arft and Karen (Edgar) Beck; great aunt, great-great aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church or the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
