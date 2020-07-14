McCoy, Ellen M.

(nee Ryan), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thur., July 2, 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Helen (McLaughlin) Ryan, dear mother of Andy (and Christine) McCoy and John McCoy. Dear sister of Dan (and Judy) Ryan and dear friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service from MAHN FUNERAL HOME, 900 N. Main St., DeSoto, MO Thurs., July 16, 10 a.m. with visitation 9-10 a.m. prior to service. Interment at Peaceful Ridge Cemetery, DeSoto, Missouri.

Memorials to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.