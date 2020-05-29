Guerrant, Ellen P. 'George' (nee Orman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald Guerrant; dear mother of Elizabeth (Rick) Hughes, Shawn, Noel, Chris and Megan (Greg); dear grandmother of Katie, Anna, Ryan, Sarah and Carter; dear sister of Susan, Ruth, Rosy, Joan, Pat and Linda; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: A private memorial Mass was held. Memorial contributions to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society appreciated. A Kutis South County Service.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.